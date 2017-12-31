Maye (ankle) was diagnosed with a high-ankle sprain following Sunday's 26-6 loss to the Patriots, Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News reports.

The injury initially sparked fears of a potential fracture, but head coach Todd Bowles indicated those tests came back negative. Maye finishes his rookie season with 79 tackles (58 solo), two interceptions and a forced fumble, playing in all 16 games.