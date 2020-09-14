Maye notched 10 tackles (seven solo), two sacks, two defended passes and one forced fumble during Sunday's 27-17 loss to the Jets.

Maye dealt with an ankle injury earlier this week, but he didn't show any signs of being hampered during his debut in the role Jamal Adams had handled in Gregg Williams' defense for the last three years. The 27-year-old looked reminiscent of his former All Pro teammate while flying all over the field during Sunday's season opener, as he logged career-high marks in terms of both tackles and sacks. Maye, who appears to have emerged as the new star of New York's secondary, will look to keep up his momentum against the 49ers in Week 2.