Maye (calf) is ruled out for Sunday's tilt against the Bills, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Maye logged a LP/DNP/LP practice regimen this week, but the fact that he was able to get back on the field in some capacity Friday wasn't enough to leave the door open on his availability for the opener. As long a Maye remains sidelined, Matthias Farley and Ashtyn Davis could see increased workloads.