Maye (shoulder/thumb) was ruled out for Sunday's game at Tennessee, Eric Allen of the Jets' official site reports.

Maye is dealing with a broken thumb and an undisclosed shoulder issue and was unable to practice this week and could be placed on injured reserve. Rontez Miles is next up at free safety on the depth chart, but has played only three defensive snaps since coming of the Physically Unable to Perform list Week 8.

More News
Our Latest Stories