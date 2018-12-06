Jets' Marcus Maye: Undergoes surgery
Maye (shoulder/thumb) underwent shoulder surgery Tuesday, Daryl Slater of NJ.com reports.
Coach Todd Bowles indicated the recovery window is a "couple months", so Maye will hopefully will be able to partake in spring practices. The 25-year-old underwent ankle surgery following his rookie season last year, though he still played in all 16 games. Maye totaled 34 tackles (30 solo), one forced fumble, one interception and a half-sack in only six games this season for the Jets.
