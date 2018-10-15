Jets' Marcus Maye: Will miss multiple weeks with broken thumb
Maye suffered a broken right thumb during the Jets' 42-34 victory over the Colts on Sunday, Brian Costello of the New York Post reports. The team hasn't laid out a definitive timeline for Maye's recovery, but he's expected to be sidelined for 3-to-4 weeks, per Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News.
Maye was spotted with a cast on his right hand while exiting MetLife Stadium, so it's not too surprising that he's set to miss time due to the injury. The safety's recovery timetable could fluctuate based on how quickly the broken bone heals, but it appears Maye is in line to miss multiple games with the injury, at the very least. While Maye is sidelined, Doug Middleton and Terrence Brooks could see added reps at safety alongside starter Jamal Adams.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Best Week 7 waiver wire targets
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
Believe it: Cut your Raiders?
Week 6 brought us a blowout in London that has Heath Cummings wondering if we really need to...
-
Week 6 reactions, Week 7 early waivers
Dave Richard breaks down everything you need to know from Sunday's games while keeping an eye...
-
Week 6 Injury Updates
We've got plenty of big names on the injury report heading into play Sunday. Find out the latest...
-
Week 6 contrarian plays
Everyone is playing Jameis Winston and Julio Jones this week. Heath Cummings had four guys...
-
LIVE: Week 6 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 6