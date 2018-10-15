Maye suffered a broken right thumb during the Jets' 42-34 victory over the Colts on Sunday, Brian Costello of the New York Post reports. The team hasn't laid out a definitive timeline for Maye's recovery, but he's expected to be sidelined for 3-to-4 weeks, per Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News.

Maye was spotted with a cast on his right hand while exiting MetLife Stadium, so it's not too surprising that he's set to miss time due to the injury. The safety's recovery timetable could fluctuate based on how quickly the broken bone heals, but it appears Maye is in line to miss multiple games with the injury, at the very least. While Maye is sidelined, Doug Middleton and Terrence Brooks could see added reps at safety alongside starter Jamal Adams.