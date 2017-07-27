Murphy was claimed off waivers by the Jets on Thursday, Brian Costello of The New York Post reports.

Murphy was waived by the Saints yesterday and he now joins the stable of running backs in New York. He'll compete against Romar Morris, Brandon Wilds, and Jordan Todman for a depth position on offense and a special teams role.

