Jets' Marcus Murphy: Registers three carries during loss
Murphy had three carries for 15 yards during Saturday's preseason game.
Murphy tallied eight offensive snaps during the Jets' loss to Detroit on Saturday. Murphy is currently battling for a depth position at running back as the preseason comes close to an end.
