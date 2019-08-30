Coach Adam Gase said Myers suffered a head injury during Thursday's preseason game against the Eagles, Connor Hughes of The Athletic reports.

Myers sustained the injury with just under five minutes left in the fourth quarter on his lone tackle of the contest. The severity of the injury remains unclear.

