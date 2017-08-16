Wilson didn't practice Tuesday due to a hip injury, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Wilson is likely fighting for one of the last receiver slots on the Jets' depth chart, and his absence from practice won't help his cause. It's unclear at this time how long he'll be out, but the team has given no indication that it'll be an extended period. Myles White and Frankie Hammond figure to be the beneficiaries of some added reps with Wilson out.