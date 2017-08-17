Play

Wilson (hip) did not practice Wednesday or Thursday after injuring his hip in practice Tuesday, and he is doubtful to play in Saturday's preseason game against the Lions, NJ.com reports.

The Jets' wide receiver depth chart is very deep, though it's deep with players and not necessarily impact players, which could allow Wilson to move up quickly if he can overcome his hip issue and impress in the remaining preseason games.

More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories