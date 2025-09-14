Taylor (ankle) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Bills.

After not practicing Wednesday, Taylor was limited Thursday and then worked fully Friday before heading into the weekend listed as questionable. With his Week 2 availability confirmed, the rookie second-rounder -- who recorded an 88 percent snap share in his regular season debut versus Pittsburgh last Sunday - profiles as a hit-or-miss fantasy option for now after recording just one catch (on his only target) for 20 yards against the Steelers while working in tandem with Jeremy Ruckert (45 percent snap share, two targets).