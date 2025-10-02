Jets' Mason Taylor: Another limited listing
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Taylor (ankle) was limited at practice Thursday, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.
Taylor was also listed as limited on Wednesday's practice estimate, so the tight end will likely need to practice fully Friday in order to avoid an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Cowboys. Following a slow start to his rookie season, Taylor has combined to catch nine of his 13 targets (for 83 yards) over the Jets' last two contests.