Taylor (ankle) caught one of two targets for five yards in Sunday's 30-10 loss to the Bills.

Taylor suited up after being listed as questionable due to an ankle injury and was one of six Jets to record at least one catch, as Justin Fields (concussion) and Tyrod Taylor combined for only 10 completions. One of Tyrod's seven was a five-yard touchdown pass to fellow tight end Jeremy Ruckert. Taylor has made just one catch in each of his first two games, but the Jets could lean on him and other pass catchers more if the run-reliant Fields misses time due to his concussion.