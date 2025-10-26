Taylor (quadriceps) caught five of eight targets for 34 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 39-38 win over the Bengals.

Taylor played through a quadriceps injury and led the Jets in targets. The first touchdown catch of his NFL career was a dramatic one, as running back Breece Hall found Taylor in the back of the end zone on a trick play for the game-winning score from four yards out just after the two-minute warning in the fourth quarter. The Jets could get some reinforcements at wide receiver if Garrett Wilson (knee) or Josh Reynolds (hip) can return after the team's Week 9 bye, but Taylor should remain involved as a pass catcher in the second half of his rookie campaign.