Taylor (thumb) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice.

Taylor didn't practice in any fashion and sat out for both of the Jets' past two games due to the thumb injury, but he appears to be close to 100 percent ahead of Sunday's contest against the Browns after operating with no restrictions to kick off Week 5 prep. The second-year tight end paced Jets tight ends in snaps through the first two weeks of the season, but he may have to settle for a lesser role upon his return. Rookie first-round pick Kenyon Sadiq -- who handled light workloads the first two weeks after missing much of training camp and the preseason while recovering from hernia surgery -- has seen his snap counts ramp up over the past two weeks while Taylor was sidelined and produced a 7-105-1 receiving line on 12 targets during that stretch. Sadiq now looks poised to operate as the Jets' top option at tight end ahead of Taylor moving forward.