Taylor has a high-ankle sprain, Andy Vasquez of The Bergen Record reports.

Jets coach Aaron Glenn informed reporters of the diagnosis Tuesday, after Taylor missed a second straight practice. Glenn didn't comment on the severity of the sprain, only saying that the rookie will be out for at least a week, per Rich Cimini of ESPN.com. A severe high-ankle sprain would threaten Taylor's availability for the early part of the regular season, forcing the Jets to rely on the likes of Jeremy Ruckert and Stone Smartt at tight end. Reports from the first week of training camp had Taylor working with the first-team offense, seemingly already atop the depth chart not long after the team picked him 42nd overall in the 2025 NFL Draft.