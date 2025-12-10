default-cbs-image
Taylor (neck) didn't practice Wednesday, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

This is a new injury for Taylor, who was the Jets' leading receiver with five catches for 51 yards in this past Sunday's loss to the Dolphins. The rookie second-round pick will have two more chances to increase his participation level ahead of Sunday's game against the Jaguars.

