Jets' Mason Taylor: DNP due to neck injury Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Taylor (neck) didn't practice Wednesday, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.
This is a new injury for Taylor, who was the Jets' leading receiver with five catches for 51 yards in this past Sunday's loss to the Dolphins. The rookie second-round pick will have two more chances to increase his participation level ahead of Sunday's game against the Jaguars.
