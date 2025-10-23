Taylor (quadriceps) didn't practice Thursday, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Cimini speculates that Taylor was presumably injured in Wednesday's practice, as Taylor didn't appear on Wednesday's injury report. Taylor's injury adds further uncertainty to a Jets offense that could be without top wide receiver Garrett Wilson (knee) and hasn't declared a starting quarterback between Justin Fields or Tyrod Taylor (knee) for Sunday's game against the Bengals. If the rookie tight end is unable to play Sunday, Jeremy Ruckert could see additional involvement against a Bengals defense that has allowed the most yards (536) and touchdowns (nine) in the league to tight ends.