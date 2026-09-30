Taylor (thumb) will not practice Wednesday and remains week-to-week, Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic reports.

Taylor appears set to miss a second straight game Sunday against the Bears. With Taylor out last Sunday against the Lions, first-round rookie Kenyon Sadiq played a season-high 57.6 percent of the Jets' offensive snaps and posted a 7-105-1 receiving line on eight targets. With Adonai Mitchell (finger) also week-to-week for Gang Green, Sadiq has a path to once again play a prominent pass-catching role versus Chicago.