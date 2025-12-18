Taylor (neck) remained a non-participant at Thursday's practice, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Taylor missed a fifth consecutive practice Thursday due to a neck injury, which kept him out of the Jets' Week 15 loss to Jacksonville. Barring a surprisingly abrupt recovery from Taylor, Jeremy Ruckert is set to continue filling in as the Jets' primary tight end Sunday against the Saints, with the latter fresh off signing a two-year extension.