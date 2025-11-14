Taylor brought in all four targets for 30 yards in the Jets' 27-14 loss to the Patriots on Thursday night.

Taylor put a one-reception effort against the Browns on Sunday behind him with Thursday's performance, his third mult-catch tally in the last four games. The rookie's talent is unquestioned, but his game-to-game production is still subject to the whims of Justin Fields' passing performances. As such, Taylor will remain an unpredictable fantasy option in a tough Week 12 road matchup against the Ravens.