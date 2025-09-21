Taylor caught four of six targets for 18 yards in Sunday's 29-27 loss to the Buccaneers.

With Tyrod Taylor under center in place of Justin Fields (concussion), Taylor the tight end set new career highs in catches and targets in his third career NFL game, The rookie's longest gain went for only 10 yards, but it was still an encouraging increase in usage for the 2025 second-round pick. Fields could return in Week 4, but Taylor will look to build on the this performance regardless of who he's catching passes from in an AFC East battle against the Dolphins.