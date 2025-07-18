Taylor signed his four-year rookie contract with the Jets on Friday, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Taylor's four-year, $10.5 million contract includes $9.6 million in guaranteed money. The Jets now have all their draft picks under contract, one day before rookies are set to report to training camp. Taylor, whom the Jets drafted 42nd overall in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft, will compete for the starting tight-end role against Jeremy Ruckert and Stone Smartt, who have one regular-season NFL touchdown between them.