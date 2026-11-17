Taylor caught all four of his targets for 20 yards during the Jets' 31-12 loss to the Bills on Sunday.

Taylor's four catches were tied with Breece Hall and Isaiah Williams for second-most on the Jets behind Garrett Wilson, who turned 14 targets into a 7-106-1 receiving line. It was the third time this season that Taylor recorded at least four catches, with his last instance being Week 7 against the Dolphins (five receptions). The second-year tight end has a 22-167-2 receiving line on 29 targets through eight regular-season games heading into Week 11 against the Chargers on Nov. 22.