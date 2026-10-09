Taylor (thumb) does not carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Browns, Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN.com reports.

Taylor strung together a trio of full practices, and the second-year rookie has been cleared to return Sunday from a two-game absence due to a thumb injury. He saw just three targets through the first two games of the regular season, whereas rookie TE Kenyon Sadiq has turned 18 targets from QB Geno Smith into a 12-143-1 receiving line across four games. That said, both of the Jets tight ends could find success against a Browns defense that ranks in the bottom-10 in the league in fantasy points allowed to tight ends.