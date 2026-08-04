Jets' Mason Taylor: Headed for big Week 1 role?

Taylor could see more opportunities this summer after teammate Kenyon Sadiq (sports hernia) suffered a setback in his return from May surgery, ESPN.com's Rich Cimini reports.

Fantasy interest in Taylor took a cliff-dive after the Jets drafted Sadiq in the first round this spring. While the rookie's presence is still a huge issue for Taylor's long-term outlook, it won't be at all surprising if the 2025 second-round pick is a Week 1 starter with a workload of 40-plus snaps. If nothing else, Taylor retains some appeal as a dynasty bench stash and an endgame pick for best ball. Streaming value for redraft is also possible, especially if Sadiq isn't ready for Week 1 or otherwise doesn't have much of a role early in the season. Jets coach Aaron Glenn did say Tuesday that he still hopes for Sadiq to be ready by Week 1.