Taylor recorded three receptions on five targets for 31 yards in Sunday's 13-6 loss to the Panthers.

Taylor stepped up as expected in the absence of Garrett Wilson (knee), though the quarterback play held back his stat line. He finished second on the team in targets behind Josh Reynolds despite not getting any looks until midway through the third quarter with Tyrod Taylor under center. Taylor has shown some promise in his rookie season, but it's difficult to trust any Jets pass catcher while Wilson is sidelined and the signal caller remains in flux.