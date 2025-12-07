Taylor caught five of eight targets for 51 yards in Sunday's 34-10 loss to the Dolphins.

Taylor led the Jets in catches and receiving yards while tying John Metchie for the team lead in targets. Rookie quarterback Brady Cook showed a nice connection with Taylor after replacing the injured Tyrod Taylor (groin) in the first half, so the rookie tight end's fantasy outlook is unlikely to be significantly impacted regardless of whether Cook, Tyrod or Justin Fields (knee) starts at quarterback in Week 15 against a Jaguars defense that has struggled to defend tight ends.