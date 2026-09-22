Taylor (thumb) is considered week-to-week and will likely miss Sunday's game against the Lions, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Taylor exited Sunday's 20-17 overtime loss to the Packers due to the thumb issue and doesn't look like he'll be able to practice in any fashion Week 3 while he recovers from the injury. Though Taylor was on the field for about two-thirds of the Jets' offensive snaps in the Week 1 win over the Titans, he had been expected to see his playing time get gradually scaled back once rookie first-round pick Kenyon Sadiq regained full conditioning after missing most of training camp and the preseason due to a hernia. Taylor's expected absence against Detroit should clear the way for Sadiq to see his largest share of playing time to date, and Jeremy Ruckert could also benefit from an expanded role at tight end.