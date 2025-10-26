Taylor, who has been deemed questionable for Sunday's battle against the Bengals due to a quad injury, is expected to play, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Taylor popped up on Thursday's injury report after missing practice due to a quad injury. He was able to participate in a limited fashion Friday and now appears likely to give it a go Sunday, barring a setback. Taylor will again be trying to catch passes from Justin Fields, who will remain the team's starting QB for at least another week, perhaps partly as a result of backup Tyrod Taylor being ruled out due to a knee injury.