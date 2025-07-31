Taylor looks ready to start out of the gate and has been operating ahead of Jeremy Ruckert and Stone Smartt in training camp, Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic reports.

Taylor has demonstrated good chemistry with quarterback Justin Fields and drawn praise from wide receiver Garrett Wilson for the rookie second-round pick's playmaking ability. Taylor's main competitors for snaps at tight end, Ruckert and Smartt, have combined for only one touchdown catch in 79 regular-season NFL games.