Taylor (ankle) was a limited participant in practice Thursday, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Taylor sprained his ankle in training camp and is dealing with an injury to the same ankle in the aftermath of a loss to the Steelers in his regular-season NFL debut. The rookie second-round pick was unable to practice Wednesday, so Thursday's limited showing is a step in the right direction. If Taylor sees a reduced workload after playing on 87 percent of offensive snaps Week 1, or sits out entirely, Sunday against the Bills, more opportunities could be available for Jeremy Ruckert, Stone Smartt or Jelani Woods.