Jets' Mason Taylor: Listed as non-participant
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Taylor (neck) is listed as a non-participant on Thursday's practice estimate, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.
The Jets did not hold an official practice session Thursday, but Taylor is nonetheless certainly trending in the wrong direction for Week 17. He's already missed two straight games and was similarly unable to practice Wednesday. Taylor will have one more opportunity to retake the practice field ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Patriots.