Taylor secured his only target for two yards in the Jets' 13-11 loss to the Broncos in London on Sunday.

Just one week after posting a career-best 9-67-0 line on 12 targets, Taylor nearly pulled a complete disappearing act in Sunday's low-scoring loss. However, the rookie tight end was hardly the only Jets pass catcher to experience a forgettable afternoon, considering Justin Fields threw for just 45 yards and was sacked nine times. The Week 7 outlook for the entire offense is much brighter, however, as New York welcomes in the Panthers to MetLife Stadium for a Week 7 matchup next Sunday.