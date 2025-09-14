Taylor (ankle) remains listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Bills but is expected to play, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

After opening Week 2 prep as a non-participant Wednesday, Taylor practiced in a limited fashion Thursday and then took every rep at Friday's session, clearing up most of the lingering concern about his health heading into the weekend. Assuming the rookie tight end is formally cleared ahead of Sunday's 1 p.m. ET kickoff, he should continue to play heavy snaps Week 2. Despite garnering an 88 percent snap share in the Jets' 34-32 loss to the Steelers in the season opener, Taylor didn't make much of an imprint in the box score, finishing with one catch for 20 yards on one target.