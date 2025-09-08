Taylor caught his only target for 20 yards in Sunday's 34-32 loss to the Steelers.

Taylor wasn't significantly involved as a pass catcher in his NFL debut, as Garrett Wilson was the only player to exceed 38 receiving yards for the Jets. Among the team's tight ends, Jeremy Ruckert had two catches for 16 yards. Taylor has substantial long-term upside, but the rookie second-round pick could face a learning curve out of the gate.