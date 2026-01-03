The Jets placed Taylor (neck) on injured reserve Saturday.

Taylor was already ruled out for Week 18 against the Bills, but the move corresponds with other moves the Jets made ahead of Sunday's regular-season finale. The rookie second-rounder ended up missing the final four games of the regular season due to a neck injury, but he should be healthy for the start of the 2026 campaign. Taylor will finish his first NFL season with 44 catches (on 65 targets) for 369 yards and one touchdown across 13 games.