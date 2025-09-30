Taylor had five receptions (on seven targets) for 65 yards in Monday's 27-21 loss to the Dolphins.

This was Taylor's finest game through four starts this season after he finished as the Jets' second-leading receiver behind Garrett Wilson. The 21-year-old Taylor has seen his target share increase on a weekly basis, finally culminating in a stat line that fantasy managers can get excited about. Perhaps Taylor can maintain this level of involvement against the Cowboys on Sunday as the Jets desperately search for a reliable No. 2 receiving option behind Wilson.