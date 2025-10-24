Taylor (quadriceps) will be listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Bengals, Eric Allen of the Jets' official site reports.

Taylor is one of eight Jets listed as questionable, about whom head coach Aaron Glenn made the blanket statement "I like the way those guys are trending." If Taylor's able to suit up Sunday after seemingly suffering a quadriceps injury in practice Wednesday, he would draw a favorable matchup against a Bengals defense that has been the most generous in the league to tight ends. It remains to be seen if Justin Fields or Tyrod Taylor (knee) will get the nod under center for the Jets.