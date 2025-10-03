Taylor (ankle) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Cowboys, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Taylor's availability heading into Week 5 had been a bit of a question mark after he was a limited participant in practices Wednesday and Thursday, but he took every rep at Friday's session to erase any doubt about his ability to play through the ankle issue. The rookie second-round pick drew just three looks in the passing game through the first two weeks of the season, but he's seen his role increase over the past two contests, putting together a 9-83-0 receiving line on 13 targets.