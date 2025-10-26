Taylor (quadriceps) is active for Sunday's game against the Bengals.

Taylor wasn't included on the Jets' initial Week 8 injury report released Wednesday, but he then sat out Thursday's practice due to the quad issue before returning to the field Friday as a limited participant. The rookie appears to have made enough progress since Friday's session to give it a go Sunday, though it's possible that the Jets monitor his snaps closely if he's operating at less than 100 percent. Whenever he's on the field for passing downs, Taylor will likely rank as one of the top targets for quarterback Justin Fields, especially with No. 1 receiver Garrett Wilson (knee) slated to miss a second straight game.