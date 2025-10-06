Taylor caught nine of 12 targets for 67 yards in Sunday's 37-22 loss to the Cowboys. He also caught a two-point conversion.

The rookie tight end led the Jets in catches and targets, and was only four yards back of Garrett Wilson for the team lead in that category as well. Taylor is blossoming now that he's put an early-season ankle issue behind him, and over the last three games he's delivered an 18-150-0 line on 25 targets as he begins to establish himself as the team's No. 2 pass-catching option behind Wilson. Taylor will look for his first career touchdown in Week 6 against the Broncos.