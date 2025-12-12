Jets head coach Aaron Glenn ruled Taylor (neck) out for Sunday's game in Jacksonville.

Taylor was unable to practice in any fashion this week and will now miss his first game of the season as he tends to the neck injury. The timing of the absence is a tough break for Taylor, who had recorded five catches for 51 yards -- his most since Week 5 -- on eight targets in this past Sunday's loss to the Dolphins. With Taylor sidelined this weekend, the Jets will likely turn to Jeremy Ruckert as their starting tight end.