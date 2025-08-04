Taylor (ankle) didn't practice Monday, Brian Costello of the New York Post reports.

Head coach Aaron Glenn will likely provide an update on Taylor's injury when Glenn speaks to reporters after Tuesday's practice if Taylor hasn't returned by then. Taylor has looked like the Jets' best tight end in training camp but is listed as the backup to Jeremy Ruckert on the unofficial depth chart the team released Sunday, though that may just be a matter of making the rookie second-round pick earn his starting spot in the preseason, which begins for the Jets with a road game in Green Bay on Saturday.