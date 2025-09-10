Taylor (ankle) did not practice Wednesday, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Taylor secured his only pass for 20 yards during the Jets' 34-32 loss to the Steelers in Week 1, but he sustained an ankle injury during the contest. While Cimini reports that Taylor moved well while working in the rehab area Wednesday, the rookie second-round pick will almost certainly need to return to practice as at least a limited participant Thursday and/or Friday in order to have a shot at suiting up for Sunday's game against the Bills.