Taylor (neck) didn't practice Wednesday, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Taylor has missed two straight games, and a 'DNP' on Wednesday isn't a good sign as Sunday's contest against New England approaches. If he remains sidelined this weekend, Jeremy Ruckert, Stone Smartt and Jelani Woods would handle the Jets' Week 17 TE duties, as they did in the team's Week 16 loss to New Orleans, a game which Smartt was the busiest of the trio, catching all five of his targets for 34 yards.