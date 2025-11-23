Taylor caught three of five targets for 21 yards in Sunday's 23-10 loss to the Ravens.

Taylor didn't see a significant change in production as the Jets benched Justin Fields in favor of Tyrod Taylor (no relation to Mason) at quarterback. Tyrod will likely remain the starter against the Falcons in Week 13. The Jets' rookie tight end has recorded at least three catches in four of the past five games, and that stretch includes Taylor's lone touchdown catch.