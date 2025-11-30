Taylor caught two of four targets for 21 yards in Sunday's 27-24 win over the Falcons.

Taylor finished second on the team in receiving yards, though he was nowhere close to leading receiver Adonai Mitchell, who caught eight of 12 targets for 102 yards and a touchdown. The Jets don't generate much offense through the air, but Taylor reliably gets a few opportunities per game, as this was only the second time in the last six outings that the rookie second-round pick has been held short of three receptions. Up next for Taylor and the Jets is a Week 14 home game against the Dolphins.