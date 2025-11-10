Taylor caught one of two targets for four yards in Sunday's 27-20 win over the Browns.

The only other Jets player with multiple targets in the game was Garrett Wilson (knee), who had three targets prior to exiting Sunday's win. Taylor has had an inconsistent rookie season, seeing two or fewer targets on four occasions and five or more targets five times. Given the Jets' lack of talent at wide receiver, Taylor could see a bump in volume if the Jets fall behind and pass more against the Patriots in Week 11.